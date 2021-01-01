 Loading…

  Purple Sunset 3.5G Indica Flower
Indica

Purple Sunset 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

About this product

Fruity, Floral & Citrus Aromatic Spice. Lifted Creativity Calm Relaxation. Nighttime use.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Purple Sunset

Purple Sunset
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.

 

