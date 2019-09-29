About this product
Fruity, Floral & Citrus
Aromatic Spice
SENSATION
Lifted Creativity
Calm Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
About this strain
Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.
Purple Sunset effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with