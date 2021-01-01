 Loading…

Hybrid

Sour OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

Sour OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Sour OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sour Lemon & Pine Pungent Citrus & Diesel SENSATION Relaxed Happy Uplifted Euphoric WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Sour OG

Sour OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour OG, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

