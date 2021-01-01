 Loading…

Indica

Strawberry Shortcake 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Fruity Strawberry Strawberry & Sour Diesel SENSATION Euphoric Bliss Happy, Creative, Social WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

