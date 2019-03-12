Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Strawberry Shortcake 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Fruity Strawberry
Strawberry & Sour Diesel

SENSATION
Euphoric Bliss
Happy, Creative, Social

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Strawberry Shortcake effects

Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
23% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
18% of people report feeling happy
Creative
18% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
5% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
5% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!