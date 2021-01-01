Green Line OG Popcorn 1oz
by High SupplyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of small buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it packs a punch similar to its full-sized counterparts.
About this brand
High Supply
About this strain
Green Line OG
Green Line OG by Cresco Labs is the offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Notes of sweet citrus and forest floor fill the nose with a refreshing aroma. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the potency of its Ghost OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal parts mental clarity and physical comfort, offering consumers mood elevation while curbing aches and pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.