 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Green Line OG Popcorn 1oz
Hybrid

Green Line OG Popcorn 1oz

by High Supply

Write a review
High Supply Cannabis Flower Green Line OG Popcorn 1oz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of small buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it packs a punch similar to its full-sized counterparts.

About this brand

High Supply Logo
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll and shortie form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.

About this strain

Green Line OG

Green Line OG

Green Line OG by Cresco Labs is the offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Notes of sweet citrus and forest floor fill the nose with a refreshing aroma. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the potency of its Ghost OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal parts mental clarity and physical comfort, offering consumers mood elevation while curbing aches and pain.  

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review