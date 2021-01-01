Fire OG - 14G Flower (Smalls)
About this product
This is top flower grown by second-generation Humboldt and Mendocino farmers. Sun-grown buds don’t get any better than this!
About this brand
HIMALAYA
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
