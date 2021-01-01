 Loading…
Hybrid

The Lime Badder 1g

by HOLOH

HOLOH Concentrates Solvent The Lime Badder 1g

About this product

The Lime is a sativa-dominant cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cactus Cooler. With a unique flavor profile of citrus and pine, The Lime provides a heavy-handed high that still allows you to remain active and productive.

About this brand

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.

About this strain

The Lime
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Growing Passion, The Lime is a sativa-dominant cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cactus Cooler. Its buds are compact, dense, and lime green in color with soft orange hairs. With a unique flavor profile of citrus and pine, The Lime provides a heavy-handed high that still allows you to remain active and productive.

