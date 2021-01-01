The Lime Badder 1g
About this product
The Lime is a sativa-dominant cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cactus Cooler. With a unique flavor profile of citrus and pine, The Lime provides a heavy-handed high that still allows you to remain active and productive.
About this brand
HOLOH
About this strain
The Lime
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Bred by Growing Passion, The Lime is a sativa-dominant cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cactus Cooler. Its buds are compact, dense, and lime green in color with soft orange hairs. With a unique flavor profile of citrus and pine, The Lime provides a heavy-handed high that still allows you to remain active and productive.
