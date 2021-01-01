About this product

Mary Jane enthusiasts with an eye on the Canadian cannabis scene are likely familiar with Sweet Island. For those who aren't, this fruity, sugary weed is a Sativa-heavy hybrid of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1. It's also one of the few varieties in the extremely exclusive group of 'Cultivars With Character' (CWC) thanks to its sought-after effects and easy-to-grow qualities. Kyle Kushman's Sweet Island is definitely a great place to be marooned, and is a personal favorite of the cannabis cultivation maestro. Its 19% THC rushes through mind and body in a strong wave that'll quickly leave you feeling otherworldly. Although cerebral-heavy in nature, the high brings tingles of revitalizing energy and a ready-to-take-on-the-world attitude. Kyle's Sweet Island provides plenty of energy to help you push through the day. Take this baby on a picnic or a long walk, feeling the sun on your skin while the high puts a spring in your step. It's even said to be an effective daytime medication for fatigue, stress and minor aches. Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers Kyle's Sweet Island seeds in feminized form. For growers still learning their way in the world of marijuana cultivation, and for those who don't want to deal with male plants, these beans are an ideal choice. The plants are simple to cultivate with more straightforward growth patterns than other Sativa-leaning varieties. It'll reward you with medium yields and is most generous when reared outdoors. Growing Kyle's Sweet Island Feminized Seeds Sativa strains are usually a bit complicated to grow, but not Kyle's Sweet Island. She has a sturdy structure and praiseworthy resilience to common pests and pathogens. Her slim-fingered leaves, which allow adequate air movement and light penetration, also help prevent moisture build-up and any problems that may arise from a damp environment. Being Sativa-dominant, Kyle's Sweet Island grows quite tall. The plant doubles or even triples in height during the flowering phase, but can be trained to limit its stretch. The most popular methods for restricting excessive vertical growth are topping and scrogging. Topping is cutting off the tip of the plant and splitting the central stalk into two, which encourages the plant to bush out instead of growing taller. Similarly, a Screen of Green setup interrupts a plant's natural apical dominance. It helps this typically Christmas Tree-shaped plant to develop a horizontal canopy through topping and weaving the branches through wire or mesh. Many cultivators top multiple times, up until a week before starting the 12/12 cycle. If done correctly, this method exposes much more of the foliage to the light source, boosting the bud production. The screen also acts as a support for the branches in case the flower sites become too heavy. Kyle's Sweet Island is best grown outdoors in warm, dry and sunshiny places, preferably with a Mediterranean-type climate. It displays optimal growth and fruiting in coastal California, Southern Europe, Northern Africa and Australia. If grown in ideal conditions, it delivers up to 39 ounces of incredibly dense buds per plant, with harvest coming by early October in the northern hemisphere. Cultivating in a climate-controlled environment is also an excellent alternative as all essential grow factors can be adjusted to simulate the plant's preferred habitat. Keep the temperature between 69 and 77°F and the RH level around 45 and 55% during the vegetative phase, then bring both down to 68 to 75°F and 35 to 45% respectively, throughout the 8 to 10 weeks of flowering. The ideal pH level is 6.0 to 7.0 for soil and 5.5 to 6.5 for hydroponic systems.