Delicious Tangerine Dream by HONEY® gives you characteristic anticipated effects of a powerful relaxing body high that can help set you up for a good night’s sleep. It won’t take you there right away, however and on your journey towards sleep you may find this takes you to some far-away places. You’ll likely find that you have an easier time setting your troubles aside once the edge comes off. Tangerine Dream by HONEY® will do that for you quickly. Effects range from that strong, relaxing body high into the heavy, narcotic realms. Expect to get sedated and ultimately sleepy after feeling veritably stony. Great for meditation and yoga.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
A strain for connoisseurs, the award-winning Tangerine Dream from the illustrious Barney’s Farm is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes this strain so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.