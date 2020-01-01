 Loading…
  Blue Rhino Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Blue Rhino Live Resin 1g

by Honu Inc.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Blue Rhino

Blue Rhino

Blue Rhino is a potent cross of Blueberry and White Rhino that has a unique fruity aroma mixed with some skunky harshness. This plant may be of special interest to growers for its large flowers, which will get to their most impressive size when grown outdoors. Patients like this strain for its balanced mix of head and body effects, making it an option for staying focused or wanting to relax, depending on your needs.

About this brand

Honu Inc. Logo
Honu is family owned and operated. Originally from the Spokane area, our operation facility is in southwest Washington, where we operate a tier 3 cannabis producer/processing facility. We offer a full line of award winning cannabis products! Vapes, concentrates, topicals, flower & prerolls, and of course our amazing edibles!