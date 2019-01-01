 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blueberry Muffin Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Blueberry Muffin Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

Write a review
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Cannabis Pre-rolls Blueberry Muffin Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blueberry Muffin Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

About this brand

House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Logo
Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.