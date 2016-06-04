Loading…
Logo for the brand House of Cultivar

House of Cultivar

Blueberry Muffin Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Blueberry Muffin effects

Reported by real people like you
206 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
