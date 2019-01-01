 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
New Glue

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Cannabis Flower New Glue

About this product

New Glue by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

About this strain

New Glue

New Glue

New Glue

Developed by GG Strains, New Glue (GG5) is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, New Glue (GG5) is known to leave its consumer "glued" to the couch in deep relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, New Glue (GG5) delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. New Glue (GG5) grows as a branchy plant with large buds.

About this brand

House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.