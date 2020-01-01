 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry OG Crumble

by House of Loud

House of Loud Concentrates Solvent Blueberry OG Crumble

About this product

This crumble from House of Loud is a sweeter option for indica lovers. The Blueberry genetics really come alive on the tastebuds during a nice low-temp dab. Very versatile and easy to work with - put it on your nail, in your pen or a bit on your bowl.

About this strain

Blueberry OG

Blueberry OG

Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.    

 

About this brand

House of Loud offers half grams of beautiful terpy shatter that consistently test between 71-81% THC. These concentrates have great color and flavor and are offered in a variety of strains. When you hit them you'll know... it's Loud!