Hybrid

Strawberry Banana

by House Weed

House Weed Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

