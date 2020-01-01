 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Fire OG Seeds (20 Regular Seeds)

Fire OG Seeds (20 Regular Seeds)

by Humboldt Seed Company

Write a review
Humboldt Seed Company Cannabis Seeds Fire OG Seeds (20 Regular Seeds)
Humboldt Seed Company Cannabis Seeds Fire OG Seeds (20 Regular Seeds)

$100.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Balanced Indica and Sativa | Large, dense flowers covered in red hairs | Relaxing and uplifting | BX2 Stabilization THC 23-28% CBD .04% Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15 Profile: Earthy, Pungent, Citrus Imagine a sleepy fireplace on a cold, rainy day, inviting you to sit and unwind in the slow warmth it offers – this is the kind of fire channeled by our Fire OG. This plant offers large, dense nugs, covered in orange fiery hairs making it true to the name. This smooth, lemony, and piney smoke will make you sit back and soak in the environment around you. Pack of 20 Regular Seeds

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

About this brand

Humboldt Seed Company Logo
Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com