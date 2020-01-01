Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
Balanced Indica and Sativa | Large, dense flowers covered in red hairs | Relaxing and uplifting | BX2 Stabilization THC 23-28% CBD .04% Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15 Profile: Earthy, Pungent, Citrus Imagine a sleepy fireplace on a cold, rainy day, inviting you to sit and unwind in the slow warmth it offers – this is the kind of fire channeled by our Fire OG. This plant offers large, dense nugs, covered in orange fiery hairs making it true to the name. This smooth, lemony, and piney smoke will make you sit back and soak in the environment around you. Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.