  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Jack's Dream Live Resin 0.5g

Jack's Dream Live Resin 0.5g

by HYH SOCIETY

Jack's Dream Live Resin 0.5g

About this product

Jack's Dream Live Resin 0.5g by HYH SOCIETY

About this strain

Jack's Dream

Jack's Dream

Jack’s Dream is a stimulating hybrid with familiar flavors and gentle effects. This common sense cross of Jack Herer and Blue Dream offers the consumer an immediate rush of energy that crests into heady euphoria that encourages laughter. The smell and taste have been described as a sweet Trainwreck, exhibiting hints of skunk, pine, and a latent berry sweetness that glides over the tastebuds. Enjoy Jack’s Dream throughout the day to improve mood and stimulate creativity.

About this brand

HYH Society is a state licensed medical marijuana producer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Using state of the art equipment and technology, HYH Society specializes in growing, and extracting the vital compounds generated by cannabis.Our products have been hand-tailored to meet the needs of patients, as well as the people that fight to help those patients.