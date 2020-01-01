About this product

The Beginner Mixpack is ideal for marijuana growers that are just getting into the game. This pack contains 3 sets of feminized seeds that are low maintenance. The first is White Widow, considered the queen of weed, this is a 60% Indica strain with up to 19% THC and boosts creativity and happiness. The second strain is AK-47, a marijuana powerhouse, this strain is 35% Indica and provides an uplifting high with a relaxed vibe. The third strain is Bubble Gum, a 50/50 hybrid with a berry taste and a euphoric high like no other.