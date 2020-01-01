 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Beginner Mixpack

Beginner Mixpack

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Beginner Mixpack

$139.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Beginner Mixpack is ideal for marijuana growers that are just getting into the game. This pack contains 3 sets of feminized seeds that are low maintenance. The first is White Widow, considered the queen of weed, this is a 60% Indica strain with up to 19% THC and boosts creativity and happiness. The second strain is AK-47, a marijuana powerhouse, this strain is 35% Indica and provides an uplifting high with a relaxed vibe. The third strain is Bubble Gum, a 50/50 hybrid with a berry taste and a euphoric high like no other.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubba Cheese Auto

Bubba Cheese Auto

Celebrating one of the UK’s most famous strains, Bubba Cheese Auto crosses UK Cheese with Bubba Kush and a ruderalis, allowing growers to quickly produce a stinky autoflowering treat. The strain possesses a pungent aroma of ripe fruit and blue cheese that’s accompanied by a long-lasting high. With two famous strains in the mix, Bubba Cheese Auto is a great addition to autoflowering genetics.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.