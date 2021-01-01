About this product
Critical Hog by i35 Labs
i35 Labs
Critical Hog
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Critical Hog from T.H. Seeds is a commercial grower’s dream, producing hefty colas that stay true to its Critical Mass genetics with the added influence of Hog’s Cannabis Cup winning legacy. After crossing the two potent indicas, Critical Hog puts off a sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors that bring on relaxing body effects.
