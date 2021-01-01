 Loading…

Indica

Critical Hog

by i35 Labs

i35 Labs Cannabis Flower Critical Hog

Critical Hog by i35 Labs

Critical Hog

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Hog from T.H. Seeds is a commercial grower’s dream, producing hefty colas that stay true to its Critical Mass genetics with the added influence of Hog’s Cannabis Cup winning legacy. After crossing the two potent indicas, Critical Hog puts off a sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors that bring on relaxing body effects.

