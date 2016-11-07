Originally bred by T.H. Seeds in Amsterdam, The Hog is regarded as one of the strongest strains in the world and won a High Times Cannabis Cup for the best indica in 2002. This strain is recognized by its pungent aroma, indicative of its world-renowned, extremely heavy body buzz. In fact, it is so potent that many advise cautionary dosage control. The short plant is relatively easy to grow indoors or outdoors (with slightly taller growth outdoors) and has a flowering time between 8 to 10 weeks. The yield is high given the plant’s size, producing buds with high THC content ideal for pain relief and other medical uses.