ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Hog
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of The Hog

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.1 129 reviews

The Hog

aka Haracept, Hog

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 129 reviews

The Hog

Originally bred by T.H. Seeds in Amsterdam, The Hog is regarded as one of the strongest strains in the world and won a High Times Cannabis Cup for the best indica in 2002. This strain is recognized by its pungent aroma, indicative of its world-renowned, extremely heavy body buzz. In fact, it is so potent that many advise cautionary dosage control. The short plant is relatively easy to grow indoors or outdoors (with slightly taller growth outdoors) and has a flowering time between 8 to 10 weeks. The yield is high given the plant’s size, producing buds with high THC content ideal for pain relief and other medical uses.

Effects

Show all

91 people reported 745 effects
Relaxed 61%
Sleepy 57%
Euphoric 54%
Happy 46%
Uplifted 26%
Stress 47%
Pain 41%
Anxiety 38%
Insomnia 35%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

129

more reviews
write a review

Find The Hog nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Hog nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of The Hog
User uploaded image of The Hog
User uploaded image of The Hog
User uploaded image of The Hog
User uploaded image of The Hog
User uploaded image of The Hog
User uploaded image of The Hog
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Strain
The Hog
Strain child
Critical Hog
child

Products with The Hog

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for The Hog nearby.

Most popular in