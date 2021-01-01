 Loading…

Indica

Satellite OG (0.5g with Kief Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Satellite OG (0.5g with Kief Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Satellite OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Satellite, Satellite OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Satellite OG captures the heavy, long-lasting euphoria typical of OG heritage, but despite its strong indica influence, this strain delivers buzzing cerebral energy that keeps creativity sharp. A pungent skunky aroma bursts from the kief-caked buds, but the smell translates on the exhale to sweet candy and invigorating pine. Like a satellite ascending into the cosmos, Satellite OG weightlessly elevates the mood and the mind to a place where happiness meets total relaxation.

