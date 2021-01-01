 Loading…

  5. Star Killer 0.5G Indica Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack
Indica

Star Killer 0.5G Indica Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Star Killer 0.5G Indica Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Star Killer

Star Killer
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.

