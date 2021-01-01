Motorbreath Flower x 3 Bears Kush UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 3 Pack (2.1g)
About this product
Marrying two heavy fuel strains is what this pairing is all about. It’s a Chemdog x SFV OG Kush flower cross, supercharged with our UNREFINED Live Resin 3 Bears Kush for extra potency. With OG gas flavors and subtle sweet notes on the back end, the strong Kush pairings of flower and live resin infuse seamlessly for a big-hitting preroll. Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Motorbreath
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Myrcene
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
