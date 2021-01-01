Northern Lights #5 Gold Cartridge .5g
by Jetty ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Northern Lights #5 is a legacy strain first introduced in 1989. A lot has changed since then, but those earthy, piney notes it’s known for are still there. It’s said that there are 11 different versions of Northern Lights, but #5 is the best of all. It has a very quick flowering cycle, making it a great strain for cultivating; no doubt, one of the reasons it’s still shining after all these years. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Northern Lights #5
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time. The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989. The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.