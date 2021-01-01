 Loading…
Papaya Solventless Cartridge .5g

by Jetty Extracts

About this product

"This delicious hybrid cross of Citral #13 x Ice #2 tastes just like its name: tropical, sweet, and fruity. Made without ever touching chemicals, this connoisseur's favorite is heavy on the soothing Indica effects. We enjoy it for its clean and smooth high that instantly transports you to a mellow day under a palm tree. Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Papaya

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

