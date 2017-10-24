Jetty Extracts
Papaya Solventless Cartridge .5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
"This delicious hybrid cross of Citral #13 x Ice #2 tastes just like its name: tropical, sweet, and fruity. Made without ever touching chemicals, this connoisseur's favorite is heavy on the soothing Indica effects. We enjoy it for its clean and smooth high that instantly transports you to a mellow day under a palm tree.
Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
Papaya effects
Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
