About this product

"This delicious hybrid cross of Citral #13 x Ice #2 tastes just like its name: tropical, sweet, and fruity. Made without ever touching chemicals, this connoisseur's favorite is heavy on the soothing Indica effects. We enjoy it for its clean and smooth high that instantly transports you to a mellow day under a palm tree.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "