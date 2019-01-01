 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. PAX Era Pod (Alien OG)

PAX Era Pod (Alien OG)

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges PAX Era Pod (Alien OG)

About this product

Citrus, pine, and earth flavors are authentically Alien because we use the strains very own cannabis terpenes in every hand-crafted batch. Alien OG is California grown and hand-crafted at every stage: extraction, distillation and refinement. Jetty concentrates start with the best input material. Whole-plant terpenes are re-infused into every small batch for ultimate flavor experience. Every batch undergoes rigorous testing to ensure purity and potency. Paired with PAX technology, we like to think of Era Pod as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Each pod (cartridge) contains 500 mg ultra-refined gold distillate made for use with PAX Era devices. Want more flavor and less vapor? Turn down the temperature. (Or vice versa). PAX technology lets you customize to the 1° (between 520° and 790°). Jetty Extracts Era Pods are available in limited-edition strains of indica, sativa, hybrid, and high-CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alien OG

Alien OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.