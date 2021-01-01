 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Tropicana Cookies Solventless Cartridge .5g
Sativa

Tropicana Cookies Solventless Cartridge .5g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Solventless Tropicana Cookies Solventless Cartridge .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This Solventless Sativa-dominant strain from the Jetty Farm produces an effect that’s energetic without the anxiousness. Smooth citrus notes give way to a sweet and mellow, almost minty finish in this latest offering from our award-winning product line. Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Tropicana Cookies is a sativa marijuana strain that provides a cereberal and focused high. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is an infusion of citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review