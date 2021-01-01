 Loading…

Hybrid

Wedding Crasher UNREFINED Live Resin Dablicator™ Oil Applicator 1g

by Jetty Extracts

About this product

A harmonious marriage of Purple Punch and Wedding Cake makes for a grape and citrus forward sweetness with a peppery, spicy finish. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

