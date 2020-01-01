GrimmDog Pre-Roll 1g
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Super Lemon Haze is a sativa dominant, kief caked, multi colored wonder. Its essence is lemony, zesty citrus. The taste is tart and sweet, with some flowery haze and spicy undertones coming through. A buzzing relaxed body that feels capable makes the elevated mood especially enjoyable. You’re going to love its Focused, Cerebral, Giggly Elevation. Juniper Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically , on a woman owned, second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre Rolls are packaged in glass for purity of flavor. Total cannabinoids 21.70 THC 17.24
Be the first to review this product.
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.