Gnomo by Kannabia Seed Company is a psychoactive and cerebral indica-dominant strain that’s great for relaxing. Gnomo takes on most of the Mataro Blue characteristics—bursting in berry flavour, big and dense purple and blue buds. Gnomo is a quick finishing, super stable heavy yielding autoflower with dense buds. TYPE: Indica dominant Flavors: Berry, fruity, sweet Appearance: big and dense blue buds Effects: Relaxing, psychoactive Medical: Pain, depression, anxiety
