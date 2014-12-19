Blue Monster is a powerful combination of G13, Blueberry, Northern Lights #5, and a Mexican landrace strain. Bred by Goldenseed, Blue Monster combines a sweet mix of flavors with strong indica effects. Its complex aroma of berries and tropical fruits exposes the influence of Blueberry and G13 genetics. When grown to its full potential, the forceful relaxation of Blue Monster can overwhelm novices with its immediate body sedation and commanding cerebral effects. This monster indica is sure to scare away sleepless nights and body pains.