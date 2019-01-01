 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. KARIBBEAN MANGO

KARIBBEAN MANGO

by Kannabia Seeds

Write a review
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds KARIBBEAN MANGO

About this product

This award winning strain by Kannabia Seed Company features a cocktail of tropical fruit taste and strong sweetness. This strain features huge buds that are extra heavy and dense. The narcotic high is the ultimate in relaxation and relief. Karibbean Mango has a short flowering time, with a strong resistance to mould and pests. TYPE: Indica Smell: Rich tangy mango Flavors: Mango, juicy sweet tropical fruit Appearance: massive heavy dense buds Effects: Narcotic, relaxing, calming, pain relief Medical: Pain, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 65 days Height: 300 cm. Yield: 480 g./m2 or 550 g./plant

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.