About this product
This award winning strain by Kannabia Seed Company features a cocktail of tropical fruit taste and strong sweetness. This strain features huge buds that are extra heavy and dense. The narcotic high is the ultimate in relaxation and relief. Karibbean Mango has a short flowering time, with a strong resistance to mould and pests. TYPE: Indica Smell: Rich tangy mango Flavors: Mango, juicy sweet tropical fruit Appearance: massive heavy dense buds Effects: Narcotic, relaxing, calming, pain relief Medical: Pain, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 65 days Height: 300 cm. Yield: 480 g./m2 or 550 g./plant
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.