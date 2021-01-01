Kannabia Seeds
KARIBBEAN MANGO
About this product
This award winning strain by Kannabia Seed Company features a cocktail of tropical fruit taste and strong sweetness. This strain features huge buds that are extra heavy and dense. The narcotic high is the ultimate in relaxation and relief.
Karibbean Mango has a short flowering time, with a strong resistance to mould and pests.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: Rich tangy mango
Flavors: Mango, juicy sweet tropical fruit
Appearance: massive heavy dense buds
Effects: Narcotic, relaxing, calming, pain relief
Medical: Pain, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 65 days
Height: 300 cm.
Yield: 480 g./m2 or 550 g./plant
