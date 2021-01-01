Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds

KARIBBEAN MANGO

About this product

This award winning strain by Kannabia Seed Company features a cocktail of tropical fruit taste and strong sweetness. This strain features huge buds that are extra heavy and dense. The narcotic high is the ultimate in relaxation and relief.
Karibbean Mango has a short flowering time, with a strong resistance to mould and pests.

TYPE: Indica
Smell: Rich tangy mango
Flavors: Mango, juicy sweet tropical fruit
Appearance: massive heavy dense buds
Effects: Narcotic, relaxing, calming, pain relief
Medical: Pain, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia

Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 65 days
Height: 300 cm.
Yield: 480 g./m2 or 550 g./plant
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!