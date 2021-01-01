Gorilla Cookies - 1g Dip Stick
by Karma OriginalsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Gorilla Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.