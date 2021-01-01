Sunshine #4 Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$16.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypes: Irene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.
Be the first to review this product.