Hybrid

Rude Boi - 1g Dip Stick

by Karma Originals

Rude Boi - 1g Dip Stick

About this product

Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".

About this brand

Karma Originals Logo
Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose. Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community. Our mission is to keep our standards and you high. Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes. Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartridges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Pure Pressed Rosin • Caramel Edibles • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls

About this strain

RudeBoi OG

RudeBoi OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypesIrene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

