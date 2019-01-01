 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Mange & Mite Pet Spray

by King Kanine

About this product

King Kanine’s Antiseptic Topical Solution is the ultimate treatment for pets suffering from skin or paw problems. With a combination of full-spectrum CBD and soothing antibacterial ingredients, this topical CBD spray can help treat damaged skin and prevent potential infections. Our CBD antiseptic is particularly effective in treating mange in dogs and ringworm which are two of the most common skin conditions in dogs and cats. Whether you use our spray as a cat ringworm treatment or a dog mange treatment, you can be assured it is completely gentle on the skin, combating harmful bacteria without causing any itching or irritation. Aloe Vera and our signature lemongrass fragrance are gentle on your pet leaving your pet’s coat smelling great and feeling silky smooth. Our formula is completely eco-friendly and alcohol-free, so it is 100% safe for dogs and cats. Like the rest of King Kanine products, mange and mite management spray are manufactured in an FDA registered facility. All products are cruelty-free and tested for quality and safety by independent laboratories.

About this brand

At King Kanine™, we all come to work every day because we simply adore our pets and know that others love theirs as much as we do. Because of this love and passion, we have dedicated our lives to create innovative products for dogs, cats, and horses that will not only be easier for the pet owner but will revolutionize the alternative treatment of pet ailments. Our pioneering concepts are the basis for originating these products and we will continue to push ourselves to be the trailblazer in the pet industry. Our company launched its first product, the KING KOMB™, to resolve the massive issue of shedding from our Great Dane Mojo. The KING KOMB™ has evolved into a Self- Cleaning multi-purpose tool. We proudly sell this product in over 26 countries and have continued to expand our wellness line to add organic and natural products that are truly transparent in their ingredients. KING KLEAN, our organic shampoo has only six ingredients that pet owners can trust. Our CBD rich product line, KING KALM™, is now the forefront for pet alternative treatments and includes oils, sprays and balms. If we can’t give it to our own dogs, we won’t consider creating it for yours.