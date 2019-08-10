 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. King Kalm™ CBD Balm

King Kalm™ CBD Balm

by King Kanine

Our paw moisturizer for dogs was formulated to keep your dog’s paws, snout, and elbows soft and hydrated. King Kalm Dog Paw Balm is specially designed to protect the skin against rugged terrain and rough weather conditions. Made with all-natural ingredients like CBD, coconut oil, manuka honey, our Dog Paw Balm provides relief and protection without harsh chemicals or unwanted substances. Ingredients: CBD oil, natural beeswax, coconut oil, manuka honey, essential oils

At King Kanine™, we all come to work every day because we simply adore our pets and know that others love theirs as much as we do. Because of this love and passion, we have dedicated our lives to create innovative products for dogs, cats, and horses that will not only be easier for the pet owner but will revolutionize the alternative treatment of pet ailments. Our pioneering concepts are the basis for originating these products and we will continue to push ourselves to be the trailblazer in the pet industry. Our company launched its first product, the KING KOMB™, to resolve the massive issue of shedding from our Great Dane Mojo. The KING KOMB™ has evolved into a Self- Cleaning multi-purpose tool. We proudly sell this product in over 26 countries and have continued to expand our wellness line to add organic and natural products that are truly transparent in their ingredients. KING KLEAN, our organic shampoo has only six ingredients that pet owners can trust. Our CBD rich product line, KING KALM™, is now the forefront for pet alternative treatments and includes oils, sprays and balms. If we can’t give it to our own dogs, we won’t consider creating it for yours.