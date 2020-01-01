 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Tropic Truffle Pull N Snap 1g

by Kumba Hills Farms

Kumba Hills Farms Concentrates Solvent Tropic Truffle Pull N Snap 1g

About this product

About this strain

Tropic Truffle

Tropic Truffle

This strain is a chocolatey tropical treat from Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup. Bred by crossing Oni Seed Co.’s Tropicana Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip, Tropic Truffle offers a rancid orange terpene profile that will spike your interest while making you scrunch up your nose. This strain also puts out rich purple hues that contrast with lime green buds, giving this strain a candy-like appeal.

 

About this brand

