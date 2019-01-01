 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Well Coated

by LEEF Organics

LEEF Organics Pets Pet Sprays Well Coated

$48.00

About this product

For the Pet parent that is always seeking new ways to wellness. Well Coated provides your pet with everything they need and nothing they don’t. Centered around our favorite ingredients, our hand-crafted shampoo is gentle enough for sensitive skin yet packs a powerful punch of beneficial ingredients. Thoroughly wash away dirt and impurities and wash on wellness. 30 mg Pure CBD Soothes irritated skin with CBD + Aloe + Lavender Naturally repels fleas with a dual action approach of Yucca + Diatomaceous Earth Moisturizes skin and coat with Shea Butter + Coconut Oil + Silk Aminos

About this brand

PREMIUM PRODUCTS start to finish LEEF products are 100% organic and non-GMO from soil to the finished product. Everything is hand harvested and made in the USA. Our farming standards are the brain child of hardworking people who have honed their craft with premium standards and over 50 years of passion and experience. Sun grown and rooted in California, our licensed, organic farms sprawl the lush mountains of Northern California. We’re soil science nerds and believe the best fertilizer is a farmer’s footsteps. Our single origin harvests yield the cleanest form of CBD and THC extract possible. We’ve got high standards… LEEF tests every product for purity and potency against the most critical and wide array of standards.