  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. California Sauce Live resin cartridge Gelato 33

California Sauce Live resin cartridge Gelato 33

by Legion of Bloom

$35.00MSRP

About this product

A sweet and seductive hybrid of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint, Gelato boasts sensational crystals and terpenes when in bloom, rendering its flowers ripe for extraction. Although novices might find it to be a bit strong, many people find Gelato to be the perfect companion for the creative class, and it is a top choice among professionals who know how to maintain.

About this brand

The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.