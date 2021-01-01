Legion of Bloom
California Sauce Live resin cartridge Gelato 33
About this product
A sweet and seductive hybrid of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint, Gelato boasts sensational crystals and terpenes when in bloom, rendering its flowers ripe for extraction. Although novices might find it to be a bit strong, many people find Gelato to be the perfect companion for the creative class, and it is a top choice among professionals who know how to maintain.
