 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 1/2 Gram Cartridge - LIV Clear Sour Jack

1/2 Gram Cartridge - LIV Clear Sour Jack

by LIV

Write a review
LIV Concentrates Cartridges 1/2 Gram Cartridge - LIV Clear Sour Jack

$40.00MSRP

About this product

LIV cartridges are made with the latest technology to provide the optimal vaping experience. Featuring a wickless, ceramic design, with a crystal clear shatterproof tank. - Wickless Cartridge - Hi-flow Mouthpiece - Ceramic Coil - Shatterproof Tank - Rechargeable Battery [Not included] - Leakproof Device

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Jack

Sour Jack

Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.

About this brand

LIV Logo
LIV comes to you after many years of painstaking dedication and research directed towards bringing you the ultimate vaping and concentrate experience. After 5 years of research and development, we have engineered the most superior cannabis product, specifically designed to enhance your lifestyle. LIV is available in 250mg disposable pens & 500mg shatterproof ceramic cartridges.