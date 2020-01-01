 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. White Rhino Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

White Rhino Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

by Loudpack

Write a review
Loudpack Cannabis Pre-rolls White Rhino Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Rhino

White Rhino
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, resulting a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

About this brand

Loudpack Logo
Loudpack is a company devoted to creating, cultivating and distributing the highest-quality cannabis on Earth. Our purpose-built greenhouse facility and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing lab in California is where it all comes to life - from seed to sale, from farm to feeling good.