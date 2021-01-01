 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Deep Sleep
Indica

Deep Sleep

by Loyal Flower Co.

Write a review
Loyal Flower Co. Cannabis Flower Deep Sleep

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Loyal Flower Co. Logo
Loyal Flower Co.

About this strain

Deep Sleep

Deep Sleep
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also known as P.O. 4, Deep Sleep is a cross of the Larry OG and Pre-98 Bubba Kush from North Hollywood breeders Progressive Options. This indica-dominant hybrid is quite aptly named, as it quickly reduces users to a puddle of sleepy relaxation. The flavor of Deep Sleep is very sweet and fruity on the inhale with a nice OG funk on the exhale. Fans of OG Kush will love these thick, resinous, purple-tinted flowers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review