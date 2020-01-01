 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lemonberry Kush Resin 1g

by Loyal Flower Co.

Loyal Flower Co. Concentrates Solvent Lemonberry Kush Resin 1g

About this product

About this strain

Lemonberry

Lemonberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Dabney Blue and Lemon Thai come together to produce Lemonberry by Fusion Seeds. Dabney Blue imparts its berry flavors and the sweet aroma of blueberry muffins, typical of strains influenced by DJ Short’s Blueberry line. Lemon Thai adds its own touch of citrus flavors and uplifting effects. Lemonberry is a strain rooted in the Pacific Northwest and is desired for its collage of flavors and balanced effects. The genetics of this strain help form a happy head buzz that initiates bouts of creativity and the giggles.

