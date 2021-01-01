 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Lime Special Reserve
Indica

Black Lime Special Reserve

by Lucky Devil Farms

Write a review
Lucky Devil Farms Cannabis Flower Black Lime Special Reserve

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Lucky Devil Farms Logo
Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.

About this strain

Black Lime

Black Lime
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review