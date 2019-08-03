 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Cherry Queen

Cherry Queen

by LurchCanna

Write a review
LurchCanna Cannabis Seeds Cherry Queen
LurchCanna Cannabis Seeds Cherry Queen
LurchCanna Cannabis Seeds Cherry Queen
LurchCanna Cannabis Seeds Cherry Queen
LurchCanna Cannabis Seeds Cherry Queen

$42.00MSRP

About this product

03/08/2019 - 9 packs of 40 remaining Cherry Queen is a sticky, stinky - perfect balance of terps to relax the senses and promote creativity. This varietal of cannabis brings the original Cherry Pie strain together with White Queen and White Widow. Three years in the making - (♂Cherry Pie x ♀White Queen) x (♂White Widow) to bring us Cherry Queen. 6 Reg Seed Packs available (40 packs total limited release) US ORDERS ONLY - PayPal / Visa / Mastercard safe secure ordering - orders shipped within 48 hours - discreet receipts and shipping - price includes shipping Simply drop us an email at lurchcanna@gmail.com , tell us which packs you want and how many of each. We will send you the secure payment link - click - pay - and your beans are on the way!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

LurchCanna Logo
Modernizing the Classics Social Media - @lurchcanna Human Endocannabinoid System Research