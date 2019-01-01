 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Platinum Kush

Platinum Kush

by Marks Organix

Write a review
Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Platinum Kush

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Platinum Kush is an indica that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow very dense and have a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Strong cerebral and body numbing effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Platinum Kush

Platinum Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Platinum Kush is an indica-dominant strain that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Its buzz has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.

About this brand

Marks Organix Logo
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm