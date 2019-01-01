About this product
About this strain
Platinum Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Platinum Kush is an indica-dominant strain that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Its buzz has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.